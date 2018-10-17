Daniel S. Alter Daniel S. Alter is a Partner with Murphy & McGonigle in the firm’s New York, NY office. Before serving as general counsel and chief compliance officer for the first New York State-chartered trust company providing blockchain systems for post-trade settlement and custody services, Mr. Alter was the first general counsel for the New York State Department of Financial Services. He was also Senior Advisor and Special Counsel to the New York State Attorney General, as well as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Early in his career, Mr. Alter clerked for United States Circuit Judges John M. Walker, Jr. and Guido Calabresi, both of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. More about speaker

Alan Cohn Alan Cohn is Of Counsel to Steptoe & Johnson, LLP in the firm's Washington, DC office. Before joining the firm, Mr. Cohn served in senior policy positions at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for almost a decade, most recently as the Assistant Secretary for Strategy, Planning, Analysis & Risk and second-in-charge overall of the DHS Office of Policy. While there, he established the cyber policy office within the DHS Office of Policy. Mr. Cohn is also counsel to the Blockchain Alliance, a public-private forum established by a broad coalition of companies and organizations to help combat criminal activity on the blockchain.