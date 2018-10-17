Featuring:
- Daniel S. Alter, Partner, Murphy & McGonigle and Former General Counsel, New York State Department of Financial Services
- Alan Cohn, Of Counsel, Steptoe & Johnson LLP and Counsel, Blockchain Alliance
- Scott H. Kimpel, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth and Former Counsel to SEC Commissioner Troy A. Paredes
Description:
Despite the rapid rise of cryptocurrency exchange as a means for individuals and enterprises to raise capital, legal and regulatory clarity at the federal and state levels are sorely lacking. Such uncertainty has inspired questionable behavior in the ICO market and encouraged the creation of standards through investigation and enforcement. Our speakers will discuss actions taken by the SEC and state FinTech regulators and how those agencies can most effectively police fraud and encourage growth through transparent and predictable rules.